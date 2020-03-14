Jio Broadband Users Can Choose Weekly Plan for Better Data Benefit

Highlights JioFiber Rs 199 plan offers 1TB data and unlimited voice calls for seven days

It costs Rs 1,053 for 4.5TB data for a whole month

This Rs 199 plan is now a standalone plan.

Broadband service is the next target of Indian ISPs as it is growing day by day at a rapid pace. Reliance Jio has also joined the race with their JioFiber service last year. As we already know, JioFiber or Jio Broadband plans are not that impressive when compared to those of ACT Fibernet and Airtel Xstream Fibre. However, JioFiber has an inexpensive weekly plan that costs just Rs 199 and available only to the existing users. This plan costs Rs 199+GST and it comes with a validity of one week. JioFiber users can choose this plan over the monthly pack as the data benefit offered is way higher than what we get with the basic broadband plans of JioFiber. Continue reading to know more about the Rs 199 JioFiber weekly plan.

JioFiber Rs 199 Weekly Plan: A Better Option Over Monthly Plans

Previously, this pack was there as a supporting-pack so that a subscriber can use the broadband service even after exhausting all the FUP data provided by the base plan. However, JioFiber has changed the scene by making this Rs 199 plan a standalone plan. Wait, there is a catch. You can’t recharge it as your first recharge. This plan is only available for existing JioFiber FTTX subscribers.

The Rs 199 pack which becomes Rs 234.82 pack comes with 1TB high-speed data (100 Mbps speeds) and unlimited voice call for seven days. Even if you exhaust your 1TB data, you will get unlimited data at 1 Mbps speeds. This is a good plan for heavy users. Even if you calculate it for a whole month, it costs Rs 1053 for 4.5TB data. Not only that but also Jio added four more categories under JioFiber. These categories include plans for one month, three months, six months and one year. Now JioFiber plans start at Rs 199 and go up to Rs 1,01,988. The monthly JioFiber plans start at Rs 699 and go all the way up to Rs 8,499.

JioFiber Continues to Remain an Expensive Service

At first, everyone was expecting something different and affordable plans from JioFiber like it was with Jio in 2016. However, it was wrong because if you look at the competitions, you will realise that there are way cheaper options available in the market. The subscription data report from Trai revealed that JioFiber has 0.86 million overall subscribers at the end of December 2019. The numbers are on the lower side and the Mukesh Ambani-led company will have a tough time increasing the number further. The only advantage with JioFiber is the free Android TV-based Set-Top Box and some people may like unlimited voice calling benefit as well. JioFiber users will still have to choose a separate Cable TV connection to watch Live TV channels.

Are you a JioFiber user? If you are, then would you subscribe to this Rs 199 package or would you go for the other plans? Let us know in the comments section.