Vodafone Shows First Sign of Another Prepaid Tariff Hike, Launches 2 Plans With Basic Data Benefit

Highlights Users will get 6GB High-speed internet data in Rs 218 prepaid plan

The validity of both the prepaid plans will be 28 days

New prepaid plans are available in Delhi and Haryana Circles only

Vodafone Idea has been facing a financial burden for quite a while now. To ensure their viability in the market, the telecom operator is working on various measures to eliminate the cash-crunch situation, which has been creating trouble in their operations. As per the latest development, Vodafone has introduced two new prepaid plans which will offer exclusive benefits to users. Vodafone Idea has introduced Rs 218 and Rs 248 prepaid plans which will be currently available in selected circles only. Both the newly launched plans offer basic data benefit even though they are priced above Rs 200. It seems like Vodafone is getting ready for another price hike in the coming days. Also, the plans offer just 28 days validity which is surprising to see considering the benefits on offer.

Vodafone Rs 218 and Rs 248 Prepaid Plans Launched: Benefits and Validity

If the users are opting for the Rs 218 prepaid recharge, Vodafone Idea will provide 6GB of high-speed data along with unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit. Also, users will get 100 SMSes per day with the prepaid plan. As complimentary service, users will also get free subscription of Vodafone Play and ZEE5, which is approximately priced at Rs 499 and Rs 999. Do make a note that the telco is not providing ZEE5 subscription separately and the content will be offered via Vodafone Play app itself.

As for the Rs 248 prepaid plan, users will get 8GB of high-speed internet data along with unlimited voice calling. Also, 100 SMSes per day will be included in this prepaid plan as well. Users will also enjoy the complimentary free subscription of Vodafone Play and ZEE5. Users must note that the validity for both prepaid plans will be 28 days. Also, the prepaid plans are just active in Delhi and Haryana circles only.

These new plans do not make sense in the current scenario as the existing plans like Rs 199, Rs 219, Rs 249 and so on ship with much better benefits.

Vodafone Idea Aims a Fresh Start After AGR Crisis

Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues is a significant setback for the telco giant as they have to pay a whopping amount of Rs 53,000 crore to DoT towards AGR dues. However, a few days back, Nick Read, who is the CEO of Vodafone Group, visited India and met with the government officials to discuss the AGR crisis. Read marked that the AGR issues must have been resolved back earlier as the problems are increasing rapidly. Vodafone Idea is looking out for relief measures by the government else they will be forced down to shut their operations. The telco giant has asked the government to allow GST refunds of Rs 8,000 crore which would be settled in their AGR dues.