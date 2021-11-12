JioBook Might Arrive Soon to Disrupt Laptop Market in India

Earlier this year, there were speculations that Reliance Jio is prepping a low-cost laptop allegedly dubbed the JioBook. Also, it was expected that this laptop could see the light of the day alongside the JioPhone Next smartphone at the company’s AGM in June. However, the same did not turn fruitful and the JioBook remained speculation. Now, it looks like the company is testing the performance of the notebook as it has visited the Geekbench benchmarking database.

JioBook Visits Geekbench

Going by the Geekbench listing, the JioBook carrying the model number NB1112MM was spotted revealing some of its specifications. Previously, the laptop was spotted with the model numbers - NB1118QMW, NB1148QMW and NB1112MM at the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) database.

As per the benchmark listing, the JioBook with the NB1112MM model number will make use of a MediaTek MT6788 chipset along with 2GB of RAM. It runs on Android 11, suggests the benchmark listing. In terms of performance score, the affordable laptop likely on cards appears to have scored 1178 points in the single-core test and 4246 points in the multi-core test.

JioBook Expected Specifications

From a previous report by XDA Developers, the JioBook is speculated to arrive with an HD display of unknown dimensions. Given that it is an HD panel, it might carry a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The report went on to state that the laptop will get the power from a Snapdragon 665 SoC, which could be teamed up with a Snapdragon X12 modem for 4G connectivity.

This contradicts the Geekbench listing, which hints at the use of a MediaTek chipset. Only an official confirmation can shed light on the same. Probably, these could be different variants of the laptop meant for different regions. Apart from this, the rumours pointed out the use of 2GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage space on the entry-level variant and 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage space on the high-end variant.

Besides this, the JioBook is speculated to arrive with connectivity features such as dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Jio apps including JioMeet, JioPages, and JioStore and Microsoft apps including Teams, Office, and Edge.