Jio Will Land IAX Undersea Cable System in Maldives

Reliance Jio, India’s number telecom operator will land the next generation multi-terabit India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) undersea cable system in Hulhumale, Maldives. Because of this, Hulhumale will directly connect to the world’s major internet hubs in Singapore and India.

Uz Fayyaz Ismail, Minister of Economic Development, said that this will open up vast opportunities for the people in the Maldives by providing them with a high-quality, secure, and affordable internet experience.

Ismail further said this will diversify the economy as it will enable the Maldives to become one of the key hubs in South Asia.

Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio, said the company is very pleased to work with the government of Maldives.

IAX will support the explosive growth in data demand expected from the new initiatives being launched by the government of Maldives, added Oommen.

IAX System Originates in Mumbai

For the unaware, the IAX system originates from Mumbai in the west and connects directly to Singapore with branches including additional landings in Thailand, Malaysia, and India. IAX is expected to be ready for service by the end of 2023.