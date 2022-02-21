Airtel Joins SEA-ME-WE-6 Undersea Cable Consortium

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, has just announced that it has joined the SEA-ME-WE-6 undersea cable consortium. This will help the telco in scaling up its high-speed global network capacity for serving the digital economy of India.

For the unaware, SEA-ME-WE-6 is a 19,200 Rkm network that will connect France and Singapore and will be one of the largest undersea cable systems globally.

Bharti Airtel will be a major investor in the SEA-ME-WE-6 and will anchor 20% of the overall investment in the cable system. The cable system will go live in 2025.

SEA-ME-WE-6 to be Fully Integrated With Nxtra

With the help of SEA-ME-WE-6, Bharti Airtel will be able to 100 Tbps capacity on its global network. The telco released a statement saying it will land the SEA-ME-WE-6 cable system in the country at new landing stations in Chennai and Mumbai.

The SEA-ME-WE-6 will be fully integrated with the data centres of Nxtra, a subsidiary company of Bharti Airtel. It is worth noting that just a few minutes back, Reliance Jio also announced that it would land the IAX undersea cable system in the Maldives. The IAX will be ready for service by the end of 2023.