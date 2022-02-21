Airtel Offers This Prepaid Plan With Bumper Data Benefits

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, offers a prepaid plan with bumper data benefits. The plan that we are talking about is suitable for anyone who relies primarily on their 4G network for consuming data for working and other things and requires a ton of data every day. Well, actually, there’s not one but two such plans available, and the great thing about either of these plans is that they come with over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions bundled for the users for no additional cost. Let’s take a look at what these plans are and what benefits they come with.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With Bumper Data Benefits

The first plan on the list is the Rs 599 plan. This is not a plan meant for every user and comes with a very short validity of 28 days. If you are wondering why this plan is so expensive, here are the benefits it comes with. Users get 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile worth Rs 499. Then there are Airtel Thanks benefits bundled as well. The contents of Airtel Thanks are mentioned at the bottom part of this article.

The second plan on the list is the Rs 699 prepaid plan which comes with 56 days of service validity. This plan also offers 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day with Airtel Thanks benefits. However, the validity of this plan is 56 days instead of the 28 days offered by the Rs 599 plan. There’s a free subscription to Amazon Prime bundled with this plan.

Airtel Thanks benefits offered by both the plans include Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition trial for one month (not offered by the Rs 699 plan as it already includes Amazon Prime membership), Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, FASTag cashback, and more. You can also check out 3GB daily data plans from Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi).