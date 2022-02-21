Tecno Spark 8C Brings the Cool Factor Along With Affordability

Tecno, a global smartphone brand, has just launched the Tecno Spark 8C for the Indian market. The company is looking to market the device as a premium entry-level offering. It sports an octa-core processor along with a 90Hz refresh rate support display. But the highlight of the device is its price. Before we talk about the price further, let’s take a look at the complete specifications of the smartphone.

Tecno Spark 8C Specifications

Tecno Spark 8C has launched in India with a 6.6-inch HD+ DoT Notch display with 89.3% screen-to-body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate support. The maximum brightness this device’s display can deliver is 480nits, which is nothing compared to what even mid-range devices can offer today. But keep in mind this is an entry-level smartphone.

The device sports an octa-core processor with an AnTuTu score of 144753 coupled with up to 3GB of physical RAM, which can be extended up to 6GB of RAM with 3GB of virtual RAM. The company said that the support for virtual RAM would come with a future OTA (over-the-air) update. The device comes with up to 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB with an external microSD card.

Tecno Spark 8C has a dual-real camera setup at the rear with a 13MP AI sensor and a secondary sensor with support for various photography modes. The device also has an 8MP sensor at the front for clicking selfies and video calling. There’s a big 5000mAh battery inside, which the company claims can deliver a standby time of up to 89 days. It can support 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity and also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Tecno Spark 8C Price

The Tecno Spark 8C comes in a single variant with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs 7499. It will be available in Amazon India starting February 24 in different colours, including Iris Purple, Magnet Black, Turquoise Cyan, and Diamon Grey.

The Tecno Spark 8C could be a top option for users looking for an affordable 4G smartphone in India.