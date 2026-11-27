WhatsApp is allowing users to now schedule messages on the go. Users can now send photos, texts, and videos in advance (between 10 minutes and 14 days) across individual and group chats.

Under Kunal Shah, WhatsApp is taking new leaps, and one of those is to let users connect with their loved ones with an eSIM directly within the app. You read this right. WhatsApp is working on a feature which will let users purchase a data eSIM directly through the app and get it activated. This new version of the app is already in the works, confirmed the company through a blog post. This will initially be available only in select countries, including India. In India, the messaging platform has confirmed that it is working with Reliance Jio to enable this. Jio is the largest telecom operator in the country and very soon, we expect the platform would want to onboard all the other telcos as well.

The blog post from WhatsApp said, “To make it even easier to connect when traveling, today we’re announcing a new way to buy and install a data eSIM when traveling internationally in just a few taps without leaving the app. It’ll be as effortless as sending a message.”

According to the reports online, the code of WhatsApp’s app version 2.26.47.10 also has references to a new feature which could let users buy eSIMs directly from the app. The app would also let you check the expiry, and the balance of your purchased service. This would make travel a very seamless experience for consumers.

“What if WhatsApp could work anywhere you go in the world without any struggle. Starting our early explorations around eSIMs so that you can continue sending those stickers without any interruptions… Inviting partners everywhere to join us in this important mission,” Kunal Shah, CEO, WhatsApp said.

WhatsApp Allows Scheduling

WhatsApp is allowing users to now schedule messages on the go. Users can now send photos, texts, and videos in advance (between 10 minutes and 14 days) across individual and group chats. This would be an important feature with the context of people being able to schedule communications well in advance. WhatsApp has more than 500 million consumers in India, the biggest market for the company. The platform is also trying to win in the payments space and with Kunal Shah at the helm, it might just happen.