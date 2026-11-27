Apple will open its store in Hyderabad very soon. The launch date has been confirmed as December 10, 2026. The upcoming Apple Store will be the sevent in the country. This will be officially owned by Apple India.

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, has planned a new store for the Indian market. This new store will added in the line of Delhi-NCR, which now has two stores, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune. Even Mumbai has two stores. The new and upcoming location for the Apple Store will be another tech hub in India, which is Hyderabad. The city is often looked as a better alternative to plenty of metro cities due to its easy going traffic and the fast growing tech ecosystem. Hyderabad will get Apple’s next official retail store, which is coming up in less than two weeks from now. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Apple Hyderabad Store: Date of Opening

Apple will open its store in Hyderabad very soon. The launch date has been confirmed as December 10, 2026. The upcoming Apple Store will be the sevent in the country. This will be officially owned by Apple India. There are plenty of more stores which sell Apple products, but these stores are affiliated with Apple, and not directly owned by the company.

Apple has confirmed the Apple Kukatpally store for Hyderabad, and it will be open for the customers from December 10, 2026. The unique thing about an Apple store is that it allows people to see an iPhone in all its colour variants, and you can also buy accessories from the company in all colours. The latest iPhone 18 Pro will be available inside the Apple Store in Hyderabad along with all the other products from the company such as a Macs, AirPods, Apple Watch, and more. You also get products from Beats inside the Apple Store. All of these products can also be purchased online by the consumers. Apple will open more stores in India in the coming months.

The new stores will increase the official presence of the company in the country and allow Apple to retain margins on the products.