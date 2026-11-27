Hong Kong’s telecom regulator says some older 4G handsets may need a software update or replacement to keep making emergency calls once legacy networks are gone.

Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) plans to switch off its 3G network on February 25, 2027, after receiving consent from Hong Kong’s Communications Authority. The change also matters to some people who already own a 4G phone. The Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) says certain older 4G handsets may be unable to call Hong Kong’s emergency numbers, 999 or 112, over 4G once legacy networks are gone.

Key Highlights Check the exact handset model and software version with your service provider.

HKT says 3G users made up 0.37% of its mobile subscription base at the end of September 2026.

China Mobile Hong Kong and SmarTone have already shut down their 3G networks.

The regulator announced its decision on November 25, 2026. It requires HKT to maintain satisfactory 3G service until the scheduled closure. HKT says it has been contacting individual customers by SMS since the fourth quarter of 2025 to advise them about upgrading a SIM, handset or other device.

What older 4G phone owners should check

VoLTE, or Voice over LTE, lets a phone carry a voice call over 4G. OFCA’s handset guidance singles out some early 4G models that support an older version of VoLTE. A 4G icon tells you the phone is connected to a 4G network. Emergency calling over VoLTE also depends on the handset and its software.

OFCA advises people using those handsets to contact their service provider and ask whether they need a software update or a replacement device. People still on a 3G service or using a 3G device should also ask their provider what they need to change. If you help an older relative manage their phone, it’s worth having the exact model and software version to hand when speaking to the provider.

The regulator says HKT’s support arrangements include offers to replace devices for affected customers. HKT is also expected to make reasonable arrangements for people who choose to end their service instead of replacing their device, including advance notice and customer support. Customers should check with their own provider for the terms that apply to their line.

Which networks have already moved on

HKT says 3G users accounted for 0.37% of its mobile subscription base at the end of September 2026. That base includes 1O1O, csl, Club Sim, Sun Mobile and other virtual operators. The percentage measures reported 3G use across those subscriptions. OFCA’s separate warning also covers certain older 4G devices.

HKT stopped providing 2G on November 8, 2024. Other Hong Kong operators have followed their own 3G schedules. China Mobile Hong Kong ended 3G on June 30, 2025, and SmarTone did so on October 9, 2026, according to OFCA. The February date applies to HKT’s network.

Where the 3G spectrum goes next

HKT plans to move the portion of its 2100 MHz spectrum currently used for 3G to 5G. The company reported 2.2 million 5G users in the first half of 2026, up 16% year on year. That gives some context for the decision to move spectrum from a shrinking service to a growing one.

Indian readers have seen the same frequency band change jobs before. In 2019, Airtel retired 3G in Maharashtra, excluding Mumbai, and Goa. It reused its 2100 MHz spectrum for 4G and kept 2G running in those areas at the time. Vodafone Idea also shifted 3G spectrum to 4G in several Indian cities in 2021. HKT is moving that spectrum to 5G after already ending its own 2G service. That difference is why compatibility with emergency calls over 4G deserves a closer look.