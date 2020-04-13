Jio, Vodafone and Airtel Offer Limited Data Prepaid Plans for Those With Broadband Connections

Highlights Reliance Jio has three plans under Rs 200 including a plan under “affordable packs” priced at Rs 129

Vodafone offers three plans under Rs 200 that are priced at Rs 129, Rs 149 and Rs 199

Airtel offers two plans under Rs 200 that are largely similar and are priced at Rs 149 and Rs 179 per month

The Indian telecom operators offer numerous prepaid plans under various price tiers with the prices reflecting the data offered on a single day per each plan. According to the data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the average revenue per user on the prepaid segment is Rs 67 for the quarter ending September 2019. The telecom operators despite offering 1GB per day data to 3GB data per day also offer plans that provide limited data per entire month. The plans with the limited data, however, are comparatively cheaper and could be useful for those who have access to fixed broadband connections. We at TelecomTalk list the limited data plans that are priced under Rs 200 per month.

Reliance Jio – Packs Under Rs 200 with Limited Data

Reliance Jio offers three plans under Rs 200 including a plan under “affordable packs” that offer users 2GB data per month for Rs 129. The Rs 129 pack has a 28 day validity and also provides 1000 non-Jio minutes and 300 SMS per month. Crucially, subscribers can continue to browse data post the expiry of 2GB at 64Kbps speed.

For those users who are looking for slightly more data per month, Jio offers two plans priced at Rs 149 and Rs 199 with 24 days and 28 days validity respectively. The Rs 149 and Rs 199 plans offer 1GB data per day and 1.5GB data per day respectively. Further, the Rs 149 pack offers 300 minutes of non-Jio calling while the Rs 199 plan offers 1000 non-Jio minutes.

Both the packs offer 100 SMS per day and users can continue to browse data at 64Kbps speed beyond the expiry of high speed data allowance.

Vodafone Packs Under Rs 200 with Limited Data

Similarly Vodafone offers three packs that are priced under Rs 200 including the base Rs 129 pack, Rs 149 pack and Rs 199 pack. The Rs 129 pack and Rs 149 pack are largely similar with 2GB data per month and unlimited calls along with 300 SMS per month. However, the plan differs on the service validity with the Rs 129 pack valid for 24 days while the Rs 149 pack offers 28 day validity.

Additionally, the company also offers a Rs 199 pack that provides 1GB per day data to users and has a validity of 24 days. Vodafone users can also make unlimited calls on its Rs 199 plan while the SMS is being capped at 100 per day.

Airtel Packs Under Rs 200 with Limited Data

Airtel offers two plans under Rs 200 with both providing users identical data and other benefits. The two plans priced at Rs 149 and Rs 179 offer users 2GB data per month and unlimited calling with SMS limited to 300 per month. However, the Rs 179 plan offers AXA Life Insurance worth Rs 2,00,000.