iQOO Neo 6 Specifications, Pricing and Launch Timeline Surfaces Ahead of its Arrival

The Vivo-sub brand iQOO is gearing up for the launch of its iQOO Neo 6 smartphone in India sometime next week. The company had originally launched the smartphone in its domestic market last month in the mid-premium price segment. While the company is yet to make any official announcement regarding the device, a tipster has provided intel on the specifications and the launch timeline of the smartphone. Tipster Paras Guglani has shared a tweet in which he has listed the specifications of the smartphone along with other details. Let’s take a look.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications

iQOO Neo 6 could be launched with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate as suggested by the tipster. We also expect that the smartphone will feature HDR10+ and an astonishing 1200Hz touch sampling rate while gaming. The tipster has also mentioned that the company might actually introduce two variants of the smartphone – with Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 870+ chipset options. The variant launched in China featured the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip.

iQOO Neo 6 will most likely feature up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will run on Android 12 based OriginOS Ocean and will be backed by a 4700mAh battery. It has been confirmed that iQOO Neo6 in India is going to pack an 80W charger like most of the iQOO smartphones in the country. As far as the camera specs are considered, iQOO Neo 6 might arrive with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP main camera with optical image stabilization along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device is likely to feature a 16MP selfie snapper.

Apart from these, the tipster has stated that iQOO Neo 6 could launch in India with a price tag above Rs 29,000 for the base variant and more than Rs 31,000 for the top variant. The device will be available in Interstellar and Dark Nova colour options in India. As mentioned above, the smartphone will probably launch next week in the country, however, will go on sale in starting of June.