Vivo Y01 Affordable Smartphone Goes Official in India at Rs 8,999

The popular smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched its Vivo Y01 budget smartphone in India. The company had originally introduced the device in Africa recently and the handset was first rumoured back in January this year revealing information about its design and specs. This entry-level smartphone has been launched by the company in India without any prior announcement and comes with a MediaTek chipset with a price mark being below Rs 10,000. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price details of the new Vivo Y01 smartphone.

Vivo Y01 Specifications and Price

Vivo Y01 arrives with a display featuring a 6.51-inch HD+ waterdrop notch screen with 1600x720pixel resolution. The device has an IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. As far as the design of the smartphone is considered, it features a flat back panel with a rectangular camera module. The handset has been equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Vivo Y01 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The internal storage on the smartphone can be expanded up to 1TB via an external memory card. The smartphone is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery with support for standard 10W fast charging technology.

Talking about the camera specifications of the smartphone, Vivo Y01 features a single 8MP camera on the back with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front of the smartphone, there is a 5MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The camera on the back has been equipped with multiple features such as Face Beauty and time-lapse mode.

Vivo Y01 operates on Android 11 Go Edition based Funtouch OS 11.1 out of the box and connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, dual-SIM support and 4G connectivity. Vivo Y01 has been priced in India at Rs 8,999 making it an affordable buy. The device has been launched in India with Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue colour options. Interested buyers can purchase the device from Vivo’s official website and retail stores.