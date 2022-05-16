Smartphones in India Priced Under Rs 8,000 Suitable for Budget Users

If you are a budget user in India looking for a smartphone, various brands offer multiple devices in their portfolios. While you may not get the premium experience with these low-cost smartphones, some of them actually offer amazing specs for their price. Mentioned in the article are some of the best smartphones available in India priced under Rs 8,000.

Tecno Spark 7

Tecno Spark 7 features a 6.52 HD screen with a Dot Notch display and supports a maximum brightness of 480 nits. Tecno Spark 7 runs on the HIOS 7.5 and is based on Android 11, powered by the Octa-Core 1.8GHz CPU Helio A25 processor. It is backed by a big 6000mAh battery. The Tecno Spark 7 comes with a 16MP AI dual rear camera with Quad Flash. The smartphone is available at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB + 32GB variant and Rs 7,999 for the 3GB + 64 GB variant.

JioPhone Next

JioPhone Next is an amazing option available for budget users. It arrives with a 5.45-inch touchscreen HD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 chipset. The device comes with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It is a dual-SIM 4G smartphone and packs a 3500mAh battery inside. The handset features a made in India OS called Pragati OS. The smartphone costs Rs 6,499 in the country.

Realme C20

The Realme C20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a single 8MP sensor at the rear for clicking pictures and a 5MP sensor at the front. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery and the internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB. Realme C20 comes in a single memory variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage priced at Rs 6,999.

Redmi 9A

The Redmi 9A rocks a 6.53-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Underneath, it has the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The phone boots MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out of the box and offers a single 13MP camera on the back. Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9A in two configurations- 2GB+32GB at Rs 6,799 and 3GB+32GB at Rs 7,499.