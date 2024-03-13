iPhone 14 in 2024 is Super Great Value

About 2 years old now, iPhone 14 has received a major price cut in India. Due to the price cut, the iPhone 14 has become a super great value device. While there's the iPhone 15 with a Type-C port and a Dynamic Island along with a better set of cameras, the iPhone 14 still can be a great purchase this year. Let's check out the price of the iPhone 14 in India and its different storage variants and then jump on recalling its specifications for the tech geeks.









iPhone 14 Price in India

The iPhone 14 is available in three storage variants on Flipkart - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The base 128GB variant starts at Rs 56,999, 256GB variant at Rs 68,999 and the 512GB variant at Rs 86,999.

It is available in the following colour options - Red, Blue, Yellow, Purple, White, and Black.

iPhone 14 Specifications in India

The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with support for only 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the A15 Bionic processor and has a lightning port for charging. The device has an old-style notch and a dual-camera setup at the rear. Both the cameras at the back are 12MP sensors where one is a primary camera while the other is an ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Note that you have to purchase the charging brick separately as Apple only bundles the charging cable inside the box. It can support wireless charging and is IP68 certified, meaning splash, water and dust resistant. You can take your iPhone 14 to the swimming pool (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes).

It supports 5G and comes with support for dual-SIM connectivity, where one SIM can be stored in the physical slot while the other one has to be an eSIM only.