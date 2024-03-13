iPhone 14 in 2024 is Super Great Value

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Follow Us

iphone 14 in 2024 is super great

About 2 years old now, iPhone 14 has received a major price cut in India. Due to the price cut, the iPhone 14 has become a super great value device. While there's the iPhone 15 with a Type-C port and a Dynamic Island along with a better set of cameras, the iPhone 14 still can be a great purchase this year. Let's check out the price of the iPhone 14 in India and its different storage variants and then jump on recalling its specifications for the tech geeks.




Read More - OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Launching on April 1

iPhone 14 Price in India

The iPhone 14 is available in three storage variants on Flipkart - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The base 128GB variant starts at Rs 56,999, 256GB variant at Rs 68,999 and the 512GB variant at Rs 86,999.

It is available in the following colour options - Red, Blue, Yellow, Purple, White, and Black.

iPhone 14 Specifications in India

The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with support for only 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the A15 Bionic processor and has a lightning port for charging. The device has an old-style notch and a dual-camera setup at the rear. Both the cameras at the back are 12MP sensors where one is a primary camera while the other is an ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Read More - iQOO Z9 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7200, 5000mAh Battery Launched in India

Note that you have to purchase the charging brick separately as Apple only bundles the charging cable inside the box. It can support wireless charging and is IP68 certified, meaning splash, water and dust resistant. You can take your iPhone 14 to the swimming pool (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes).

It supports 5G and comes with support for dual-SIM connectivity, where one SIM can be stored in the physical slot while the other one has to be an eSIM only.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Only 3500? These 5 states combined have 51744 towers. Means less than 5% per state. BSNL will never get level…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Faraz :

"BSNL plans to quickly upgrade 4G services to 5G by June 2024 " Is this a typo or a quote…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Faraz :

Population growth and growth of mobile users are more than that. And I was wondering Vi started gaining 4G customers…

Vodafone Idea Only Added 4 Million 4G Users in Four…

Girish Gowda :

Oh hell no. Airtel 4G is literally unusable aside from a few posh locations in the city. My mother has…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

TheAndroidFreak :

They haven't deployed band 1 10Mhz at most of the places. Don't expect much of the speeds you mentioned. 3G…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments