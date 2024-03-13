REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Bharuch District of Gujarat



Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has announced the deployment of additional sites in the Bharuch district of Gujarat to densify its network. The network expansion project in Bharuch was undertaken across 216 villages, covering a population base of 3 Lakhs, Airtel said on Wednesday. This follows earlier announcements of Airtel enhancing its network footprint in Ahmedabad, Kheda, Botad, and Bhavnagar districts of Gujarat, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Network Expansion in Bharuch

Airtel mentioned that customers in the tehsils of Jhagadia, Bharuch, Jambusar, Valia, Vagra, Ankleshvar, Amod, and Hansot under the Bharuch district will directly benefit from this network expansion. To step up network capacity and extend services deeper into rural and unconnected areas, Airtel said it has also enhanced its fiber presence in the state by deploying additional capacities.

Airtel's National Rural Enhancement Project

Under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP) Nationally, Airtel aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024, as earlier reported by TelecomTalk. In the Gujarat circle, the company will expand its network coverage across 7000 villages, covering the entire state.

The rural expansion project covers fifteen districts of Gujarat, including Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Botad, Anand, Rajkot, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, and Patan, impacting over 50 lakh population across these districts.

Airtel Network Coverage

Airtel has invested additional capex to expand its network connectivity for a seamless experience on 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber. Airtel densified its network across 5,875 villages by deploying additional sites for seamless connectivity.

The company said its network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.