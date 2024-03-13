REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Bharuch District of Gujarat

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The network expansion project in Bharuch was undertaken across 216 villages, covering a population base of 3 Lakhs, Airtel said on Wednesday.

Highlights

  • Deployment of additional sites to densify the network in Bharuch district.
  • Direct benefits for customers in various tehsils under Bharuch district.
  • Rural Expansion Project aims to augment connectivity across 60,000 villages nationally.

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has announced the deployment of additional sites in the Bharuch district of Gujarat to densify its network. The network expansion project in Bharuch was undertaken across 216 villages, covering a population base of 3 Lakhs, Airtel said on Wednesday. This follows earlier announcements of Airtel enhancing its network footprint in Ahmedabad, Kheda, Botad, and Bhavnagar districts of Gujarat, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Expands Network Coverage in Gujarat’s Rural Regions




Network Expansion in Bharuch

Airtel mentioned that customers in the tehsils of Jhagadia, Bharuch, Jambusar, Valia, Vagra, Ankleshvar, Amod, and Hansot under the Bharuch district will directly benefit from this network expansion. To step up network capacity and extend services deeper into rural and unconnected areas, Airtel said it has also enhanced its fiber presence in the state by deploying additional capacities.

Airtel's National Rural Enhancement Project

Under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP) Nationally, Airtel aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024, as earlier reported by TelecomTalk. In the Gujarat circle, the company will expand its network coverage across 7000 villages, covering the entire state.

The rural expansion project covers fifteen districts of Gujarat, including Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Botad, Anand, Rajkot, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, and Patan, impacting over 50 lakh population across these districts.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Mandsaur District of Madhya Pradesh

Airtel Network Coverage

Airtel has invested additional capex to expand its network connectivity for a seamless experience on 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber. Airtel densified its network across 5,875 villages by deploying additional sites for seamless connectivity.

The company said its network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

