iPhone 12 Series Available at Best Price in India

Good news comes in for the fans of Apple products as the iPhone 12 Series from the company has received a price cut on a couple of online shopping websites. The news comes in as e-commerce platforms – Amazon India and Flipkart are offering iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini smartphones at a discount resulting in the price slack of devices by around Rs 10,000 depending on the particular model. The price of the handsets has been reduced exclusively on these websites offering users a chance to buy the smartphones at a cheaper price tag than retail stores. Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come equipped with Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset and offer both 5G and 4G LTE connectivity.

Offer Price for iPhone 12

The retail price of the iPhone 12 smartphone as of now is Rs 65,900, however, online shopping website Flipkart is currently offering the device at a discounted price of Rs 53,999 for the 64GB variant of the handset. Whereas on Amazon, the same variant of iPhone 12 is available for Rs 63,900. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 smartphone, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart. The price offered for the device by Amazon and the price available at the retail stores is the same – Rs 70,900.

Offer Price for iPhone 12 mini

The retail price for iPhone 12 mini is currently Rs 59,900 for the 64GB variant of the device. iPhone 12 mini for the same storage variant is currently listed on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs. 40,999 whereas the smartphone has a price tag of Rs. 53,900 on the Amazon India shopping website. The retail price for the 128GB variant on the other hand is Rs 64,900 which is also being offered on Amazon, however, Flipkart is also offering the 128GB variant for a discounted price tag – Rs 54,999.

Specifications for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

As mentioned above both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are powered by A14 Bionic chipsets. The devices also feature a Super Retina XDR OLED display, which is protected by Apple’s Ceramic Shield glass. iPhone 12 sports a 6.1-inch screen while iPhone 12 mini comes with a smaller display of 5.4-inches. Both of these smartphones come without a charger in the box. At the time of the launch, the devices operated on iOS 14 but were later updated to iOS 15 in 2021. Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come with 12MP dual rear cameras that include a wide-angle camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera.