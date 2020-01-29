iPhone 11 Users Will Have Better Control Over Location Data With New iOS 13.3.1 Update

Highlights The update offers better control over the U1 ultra wideband chip

There are other improvements as well in the iOS 13.3.1 update

The delay on DeepFusion photo editing has been solved

There has been a lot of chatter in the past about a very special iOS 13 update which will extend more control to the iPhone 11 users with the U1 ultra wideband chip. The U1 ultra wideband chip is something that is special with the iPhone 11 and is used in very precise location tracking. Apple wanted to give the users more control over how their location is tracked. With this new update which brings the version iOS 13.3.1, this is exactly what Apple is doing for its users – delivering what it promised. Not only this, but this new update brings a ton of bug fixes as well.

New Update Now Rolling Out for All Apple Users

Now if you are wondering how you can get this new update for your phone, then you would be glad to know that Apple is rolling out this update for all the devices across the world. You will probably need a Wi-Fi connection to download this update on your phone. As for the size of the update, it will probably vary for different phones, but most likely it will be a package under 300 MB. In case you want to download this update, you will have to navigate to the Settings application and over here go to the Software Update section to check for the download option for the update.

Other Issues Fixed by iOS 13.3.1 Update

There are many improvements that this update brings for the users. For example, the issue where the users were facing a momentary delay before editing the photos shot with Deep Fusion has been fixed. Similarly, other issues like communication limits, multiple undo dialogues in mail and more have been fixed with these updates. One interesting addition is also the introduction of the Indian Siri voice for HomePod devices. Today only, Apple has announced the launch of the HomePod in India for Rs 19,000. Apart from all of these issues, the main highlight of the iOS 13.3.1 update remains the better control of the U1 ultra wideband chip. This update will lend better control to the users of the iPhone about how their location is tracked precisely.