Xiaomi Redmi Fitness Band Features Leaked Online, Might Make Its Way to India Soon

Highlights The Redmi Fitness Tracker will likely sport thick bezels

The band will be able to have multiple watch faces

There would also be support for music control and more

Xiaomi is definitely the leader in wearables when it comes to fitness bands. Previous releases from Xiaomi like the Mi Band 3 and the Mi Band 4 have been extremely successful in both Chinese and Indian markets. But, now it seems that the sub-brand Redmi might be following the same footsteps to bring its own fitness tracker. The Redmi Fitness band, which might not be its original name when it’s launched, has been leaked by a Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. The tipster has revealed some of the features of the Redmi Fitness band and even the design of the watch too.

Redmi Fitness Band Features

The tipster also revealed that the Redmi fitness band was spotted on the Mi Fit application. On taking a single look at the Redmi Fitness Band, we got to see that the band will come with a small screen and thick bezels on the sides. It also appears that the Redmi Fitness band might come with a capacitive button like the one that we have seen in the previous Mi Fit bands.

The features of the Redmi Band which have been revealed in the leak include alarm function, heart rate sensor, NFC support for payments. In addition to this, the Redmi Fitness band will be able to have multiple watch faces as well. It is also quite possible that the Redmi Fitness band might only be available in a black colour option. Also, it is worth noting that since Redmi has followed an aggressive pricing strategy for all its devices, it is entirely possible that the Redmi Fitness Band might be priced lower than its Mi counterparts like the Mi Band 4.

Redmi Fitness Band Gets BIS Certification

Now when it comes to the launch of the Redmi Fitness Band, although there is no official date or any official word from the company, it can be speculated that the band might soon come to India. This is because the band has already obtained certification from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the model number HMSH01GE. The certification was issued to the band on January 22, 2020. The BIS website has also categorised this band under the category of smartwatches. But, not much is known at this moment about the Redmi Fitness band, but it is possible that we might get to hear more about it in the coming days from Redmi itself.