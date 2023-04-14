iOS 17 Update: Enhanced Performance and New Features Revealed in Latest Leak

Apple is anticipated to launch the iOS 17 update soon, following various reports that suggest the company will unveil the new operating system at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. The event will be hosted from June 5 to June 9, and last year's WWDC saw the announcement of iOS 16. The Cupertino-based tech giant recently released the iOS 16.4 update and has reportedly been working on an improved and newer OS.

A Twitter user known for accurate leaks, @analyst941, has shared some features that may be included in the iOS 17 update. According to the thread of tweets, the new operating system will be supported on all iPhone models that currently support iOS 16, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, which are powered by the Apple A11 Bionic chipset.

The tipster claims that iOS 17 will provide a better performance, stability, efficiency and long-term support for older devices, such as the standard iPad, iPhone 8, and the iPhone X series, although the first few beta cycles may be challenging for 3GB RAM devices. The Camera app changes, which were initially planned for the iPhone 14 Pro series, may only be implemented in the iPhone 15 lineup.

The Control Center is expected to receive significant changes in terms of customisation and user interface, along with improvements to the existing Dynamic Island feature. The iOS 17 update is also said to feature an improved always-on display, additional options in the Settings app, including a Custom Accessibility setting, and Focus Mode filters.

Apple may also be testing active, dynamic widgets, with one-tap buttons, sliders and more, according to the leak. The update is anticipated to bring CarKey improvements and more Car implementations into the Wallet app. The Health app may also see UI changes, specifically to the "Favorites" feature in Health. Additionally, the Search/Spotlight feature on iOS 17 devices is expected to be significantly improved.

Contrary to recent reports, the leak adds that the iPhone 15 Pro models, including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, are still expected to feature capacitive/haptic volume, "action", and power buttons.