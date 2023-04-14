WhatsApp Implements Additional Security Features to Combat Malware Attacks

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging platforms, has recently announced that it will introduce new security features to prevent malware attacks that lead to account takeover (ATO) attacks. The move comes as the company aims to improve its security and protect users from potential cyber threats. As part of the new features, WhatsApp users may need to switch on their old phone to verify themselves for using the app on a new device.

In a statement, WhatsApp said that malware attacks on mobile devices are becoming increasingly prevalent, much like viruses infecting computers. The company is concerned about ATO attacks that send messages without the user's knowledge or permission. In response, the company has implemented Device Verification, which blocks the attacker's connection while allowing the victim to use their WhatsApp account uninterrupted. This new feature provides an extra layer of security to WhatsApp users, and it can help alert them to any unauthorized attempts to move their account to another device.

In addition to the Device Verification feature, WhatsApp has also announced that it will be rolling out Automatic Security Codes to help ensure that users are chatting with the intended recipient. The new security feature is based on a process called "Key Transparency," which allows users to automatically verify that they have a secure connection. This process makes it easier and more accessible for everyone to verify their personal conversations' security by clicking on the encryption tab.

While these new security features will undoubtedly provide WhatsApp users with an additional layer of security, they may also cause some inconvenience. For instance, users will have to switch on their old phones to verify themselves when using the app on a new device. Nonetheless, the move is necessary to protect users from cyber threats that can potentially cause harm.