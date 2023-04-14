Asus Launches ROG Phone 7 Series in India: Everything You Need to Know

Asus has announced the launch of its latest set of gaming phones in India, the ROG Phone 7 series. These 5G phones come with Qualcomm's new top-end processor and improved cooling systems. Additionally, the company claims that the phones have speakers that are 50 percent louder than their predecessors. Asus has launched two models, the ROG Phone 7 and its Ultimate version, which target different price points. In this article, we will discuss the common and unique features of these phones, as well as their price details.

Similar Specifications

Both the Asus ROG Phone 7 and its Ultimate version come with a 6.78-inch OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The panel refreshes at 165Hz, and the devices have a triple camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The units are powered by a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and have a 6,000mAh battery. Additionally, the company has added support for 65W, but it only ships with a 33W charger in the retail box along with the smartphone.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate: Unique Feature

The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate version is more expensive than the standard version, but it comes with an active cooling fan accessory - the AeroActive Cooler 7. This accessory can be attached to the phone to provide a better gaming experience. The AeroActive Cooler 7 has a small air inlet, which is called AeroActive Portal, and it opens to allow air to pass over the phone's vapour chamber’s cooling fins to dissipate heat.

Asus claims that the accessory offers users 20 percent of additional thermal efficiency. Additionally, the accessory has a subwoofer that can deliver 77 percent more bass volume, in addition to the phone's dual front-firing speakers. The accessory even has four physical buttons to give users a controller experience, as well as RGB lighting. The device is IP54 rated for dust and water resistance, and it has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price

The newly launched Asus ROG Phone 7 is priced at Rs 74,999 in India for the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage model. On the other hand, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate will cost you Rs 99,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage configuration. People who purchase the standard version of the Asus ROG Phone 7 will have to spend extra to buy the AeroActive Cooler 7 gaming accessory.