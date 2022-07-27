Infinix Smart 6 Plus Will Launch on July 29 in India

Infinix introduced the Smart 6 smartphone earlier this year in India. For the price, it had several impressive features. For instance, it has a triple rear camera array, a 5000mAh battery, and a huge 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The Infinix Smart 6 Plus, which is expected to be the replacement for the Infinix Smart 6, will be released by the firm in India, according to a listing on Flipkart today.

A Flipkart homepage for the Infinix Smart 6 Plus recently went live, revealing the launch date and some important details about the new smartphone. The website states that the Infinix Smart 6 will go on sale in India on July 29. It will only be offered for sale on Flipkart.

Flipkart also makes the smartphone's design public. Infinix Smart 6 Plus will feature a waterdrop notch and two front flashes positioned evenly on the corners of the display, according to the teaser image. Dual rear cameras are mounted on a rectangular camera module on the back of the smartphone. It also contains a fingerprint sensor, which is uncommon these days, on the rear. The smartphone has a respectable and premium-looking overall design.

Regarding the technical details, the microsite has verified that the smartphone would sport a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. There will be a 5,000mAh battery powering it. It is confirmed that the device has 64GB and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM (including 3GB virtual RAM). More specifications and details about the smartphone will be out once the device goes official on Friday in India.

Price of Infinix Smart 6 Plus

The smartphone's processor and camera specifications are currently unknown. However, based on the specifications that have been confirmed, the product seems to be a low-cost phone, similar to the Infinix Smart 6. It should cost less than $125 (roughly Rs 10,000). There isn't much time for the device's launch.