5G spectrum auction 2022 is already underway. One day in four rounds, telcos made huge spending to the tune of Rs 145 billion. This means that most of the purchases were made by the telcos on Tuesday. Now, it is expected that the auction will be over soon. On day 1, it was a new record set by the telcos when over Rs 145 billion worth of spectrum was purchased. Before this, a single-day record in the spectrum auction was Rs 109 billion in 2015. Back then, there were multiple operators. Right now, this has happened even though there are only three telecom operators in the private sector where one is already not profitable.

Bidding for airwaves started at 10 AM on day 2. As per a PTI report, the spectrum auction may conclude today itself. It would be interesting to see what the telcos bid for on the second day. Jio already made some big purchases on day 1. Thus, it might not spend big on Wednesday again. According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, the telecom minister, India will get live commercial 5G networks by September. This rules out the possibility of the telcos launching 5G networks by August 15, 2022.

To check how much the telcos spent on Day 1 and on what, click here.

5G Spectrum Auction 2022 Details

5G spectrum auction 2022 is expected to conclude soon because most of the major bids were placed on Tuesday. Even the 700 MHz spectrum band saw a taker this year. Jio has likely bought 10 MHz of PAN-India spectrum in the 700 MHz band. Airtel and Vodafone Idea would have also liked getting some of the 700 MHz frequencies in their bag, but not everyone has the kind of money as Jio does. The 700 MHz airwaves will help Jio with not only 5G but will also help with 4G. All the telcos are also bidding, but there was no bidding way as Adani didn't step in the ring with big guns this time.