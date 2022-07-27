OPPO K10 Vitality Edition Launched: Check Specifications and Price

Highlights

  • OPPO K10 launched in vitality edition.
  • It is officially launched in china.
  • owering the OPPO K10 Vitality Edition is the Snapdragon 778G.

Oppo K10

In China, the OPPO K10 Vitality Edition is now formally available. After the OPPO K10 5G and K10 Pro 5G smartphones, which were unveiled in the first half of 2022, it is the third device in the K10 series. The Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100 chipsets are used in the Chinese versions of the K10 and K10 Pro, respectively. The Snapdragon 778G has been chosen by the Chinese company to power the K10 Vitality Edition.

Specifications and Features

The 6.59-inch IPS LCD panel on the OPPO K10 Vitality Edition features a DCI-P3 colour gamut, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. A 16MP selfie camera is housed in the display punch-hole. The 64MP main camera of the K10 Vitality Edition's rear camera system. It is supported by a 2MP  macro camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The system is powered by ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Powering the OPPO K10 Vitality Edition is the Snapdragon 778G. The device has 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. It has an internal microSD card slot for storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W rapid charging capability. Other features include a USB-C connector, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC.

Availability

One variant of the OPPO K10 Vitality Edition is only offered: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The cost of the gadget in China is 2,199 Yuan, or around $330. It is available in black and blue. Whether this device will make its global debut or not is something not clear right now. The K10 series has received a lot of attention from the global market due to the kind of power it can deliver at a very reasonable price. The K10 5G series is one of the best mid-range smartphone series in the market right now.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

