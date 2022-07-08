Infinix Note 12 5G Pro Comes to India With 108MP Camera

Infinix has just launched the Infinix Note 12 5G Pro in India. This is a 5G smartphone in the budget range. Infinix Note 12 5G Pro will compete directly with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and more such devices. The highlight of the smartphone is its camera and the chipset. There’s a 108MP primary sensor on the rear, and the device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications and price of the Infinix Note 12 5G Pro.

Infinix Note 12 5G Pro Specifications

The Infinix Note 12 5G Pro comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display supports a touch-sampling rate of 180Hz and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The chipset, which is MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor, along with an LED flash. For selfies, there’s a 16MP sensor at the front. The Infinix Note 12 5G Pro packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging.

It will run on XOS 10.6 based on Android 12 out of the box. For additional security, the device comes with a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side.

Infinix Note 12 5G Pro Price in India

The Infinix Note 12 5G Pro comes in a single storage variant in India with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 17,999 and will be available in Forceful Black and Snowfall White colour options. The device will go on the first sale from July 14 exclusively via Flipkart. This is an introductory price offered by the company. On Flipkart, the original price of the device is mentioned as Rs 24,999. But most likely, Infinix will never sell this smartphone for more than Rs 20,000 in India.