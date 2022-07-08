Enea Offering CSPs 5G Service Engine to Seamlessly Serve both 5G and 4G Users

Enea, a leading supplier of innovative software for telecommunication and cybersecurity, has announced the ‘5G Service Engine’ for the CSPs (Communication Service Providers). Here’s what you should know about this.

Enea’s 5G Service Engine is made with the vision of offering convenience to the CSPs. While 5G is the next leap, 4G is going to stay relevant in the coming years. It will be years before 5G subscriptions would be more than 4G subscriptions. Thus, telcos can’t ignore 4G customers while shifting to 5G and can’t ignore 5G by just focusing on 4G.

To help the telcos offer both in a very seamless and convenient manner, Enea has launched the 5G Service Engine (5G-SE). The company, in a release, said that it is a 4G and 5G dual-mode convergent platform for enabling CSPs to launch 5G services and seamlessly transition the existing 4G services.

With the 5G-SE, telcos or CSPs can deploy Gi-LAN and N6 services simultaneously with both 5G Function (UPF) and 4G packet gateway in a multi-vendor cloud-native architecture. This will help the telcos in reducing the costs and complexity which come with managing dual-operations and the 4G/5G transition.

Enea 5G-SE Will Help Reduce Time to Market for Companies Bringing New Products

The 5G-SE from Enea has a very small physical footprint and is easy to deploy. This will lead to a reduction in TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) for the telcos and their time to come to market with new services and products.

Dave Bolan, Research Director at Dell’Oro Group, said that Enea’s 5G-SE would contribute to simplifying operations for the CSPs and enable the telcos to offer 5G by integrating existing services from the 4G world.

Ericsson, in its latest mobility report, had said that 4G is going to account for major subscriptions for the next few years. This is why the telcos want solutions with which they can conveniently offer both 5G and 4G services to the consumers.