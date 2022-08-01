Infinix Hot 12 Pro Launch Date and Other Details are Out

The e-commerce website will offer the smartphone for purchase. A 6.6-inch screen with HD+ quality and a 90Hz refresh rate will be included. Additionally, the touchscreen will have a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

Highlights

  • A 6.6-inch screen will be available on the Infinix Hot 12 Pro.
  • A 5,000mAh battery will be included in the forthcoming Infinix device.
  • Additionally, a fingerprint scanner might be added.

Infinix Hote 12 Pro

On August 12, Infinix Hot 12 Pro is scheduled to launch in India. A Flipkart webpage for the handset has provided confirmation of the release date. The e-commerce website will offer the smartphone for purchase. A 6.6-inch screen with HD+ quality and a 90Hz refresh rate will be included. Additionally, the touchscreen will have a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It will have 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage and 8GB of RAM. Also included in the Infinix Hot 12 Pro is a 50MP dual camera configuration on the back. The Infinix Hot 12 Pro webpage for Flipkart is now operational. The launch date and some of the important details of the next smartphone have been made public on the microsite. The handset's price and versions have not yet been disclosed. Some important details about the Infinix Hot 12 Pro have also been made public on its microsite.

Infinix Hot 11 pro Expected Specifications

A 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution, and 180Hz touch sampling rate will be included on the Infinix Hot 12 Pro; it has been verified. It will have 128GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage and 8GB of RAM. The smartphone's internal storage can be used to increase the RAM up to 13GB. It will include two back cameras that are 50MP each and an LED flash. A 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities will be inside.

Additionally, it has a USB Type-C port. A fingerprint scanner is also visible positioned at the rear panel, close to the camera module, in the microsite's image of the Infinix Hot 12 Pro.

Infinix Hot 12 Play, if you recall, was introduced in India in May of this year. It utilises Android 11 underneath XOS 10. A 6.82-inch full-HD+ (1,640x720 pixel) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate is featured. The touchscreen is intended to have a screen-to-body ratio of 90.66% and a peak brightness of 480 nits. The 4GB of RAM and the octa-core UniSoc T610 SoC power the low-cost smartphone. By taking up space from the built-in storage, the RAM can be increased to 3GB. The 13MP  dual rear cameras of the Infinix Hot 12 Play have a quad-LED flash. It has a 6,000mAh battery and supports normal 10W charging.

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

