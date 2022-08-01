5G Spectrum Auction 2022 is Finally Over: Things You Should Know

The 5G spectrum auction 2022, which started in India on July 26, 2022, is finally over on Day 7 of bidding. On Monday, the telcos finally settled in and stopped bidding. The cumulative bids have totalled Rs 1,50,173 crore. The final figures are still being tallied, said a Hindustan Times report. But since the spectrum auctions are over now, the eyes will be on which telco acquired how much spectrum. Further, it will be worth watching when the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) will give the telcos the spectrum they have acquired.

The government would, of course, want the telcos to get the airwaves as fast as possible so that they can start offering commercial 5G services to the consumers in India. Enterprises have been waiting for India to convert into a 5G nation. With this, India has taken a step closer to getting live 5G networks.

Jio to Emerge as the Biggest Bidder

Jio will obviously emerge as the biggest bidder during the auctions. It was the same case during the 2021 auctions. Jio has the most money, and the telco never shies away from spending money on the airwaves. This is good for Jio customers who want a PAN-India 4G coverage as well as 5G coverage. Jio has invited huge money in getting 700 MHz airwaves which will help with offering excellent coverage to its customers.

During the last few clock rounds of bidding, the telcos were fighting for 1800 MHz band airwaves in the UP East circle. Airtel needs the airwaves for offering 4G services because, in the same circle, the telco's spectrum in the 900 MHz band will expire in 2024, which isn't too far away now. Vodafone Idea also participated in the capacity it could and get 5G spectrum from the DoT and will also be offering 5G services to enterprises and retail customers in the near future.

Adani Data Networks participated in a very light manner in the auctions and got the airwaves necessary for providing B2B services powered by 5G networks. More details will be out soon.