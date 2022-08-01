Airtel Announces Dividend for Shareholders, Shares Rise

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, has announced a fresh dividend for its shareholders. The telco has announced the dividend after posting robust figures in FY22. Airtel has said that stock owners will get Rs 3 for each share they hold. So if you have 10 shares of Bharti Airtel, your bank account will be credited with Rs 30 as the dividend. If you are an Airtel shareholder, this is definitely good news for you.

Bharti Airtel has said that August 2, 2022, will be the 'Record Date' for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to get a dividend on the stock. This simply means that if you are a shareholder of Airtel's stock at the closing of business hours on August 2, 2022, then you will be entitled to get the dividend.

Airtel's Shares Jump

Airtel's stock is in the green right on Monday. Airtel's shares are trading at Rs 687 at the time of writing which is 1.33% in the green. Airtel has emerged as a very strong business over the last few years and has proven that it has a great foundation to survive through any hardships the market may present.

Bharti Airtel is the arch-rival of Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator. Most analysts have predicted huge upsides for Airtel's stock in the short-to-medium term. The telco is preparing to launch 5G and has participated in the 5G spectrum auction as well. Airtel is bidding for both airwaves meant for 4G as well as 5G.

Airtel doesn't depend on a single line of products/services to make money. The company has built innovative models of offering services to consumers, such as Airtel Black, and has multiple things, including DTH and fiber broadband, under the umbrella brand. Airtel is also recognised as a strong player in the B2B segment in India. Airtel Business is the top postpaid service provider in the B2B segment out of Indian telecom operators.