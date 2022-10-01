India Gets Homegrown 5G Core from C-DoT

C-DoT's indigenous 5G core would reduce the dependency of India on other nations

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited will be able to leverage this indigenous 5G core from C-DoT
  • This is a big development for India, and the tech industry is going to benefit
  • This will benefit the new Indian telecom operators and the existing players as well.

C-DoT 5G in India

C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) has just showcased the indigenous 5G core. This is a big development for India, and the tech industry is going to benefit hugely from this. The launch of a homegrown 5G core will contribute heavily to the 'Make in India' vision of the Indian government.

C-DoT's indigenous 5G core would reduce the dependency of India on other nations and foreign companies for 5G core.

This will benefit the new Indian telecom operators and the existing players as well.

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) will be able to leverage this indigenous 5G core from C-DoT to offer 5G services in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the launch of the indigenous 5G core at the India Mobile Congress 2022.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

