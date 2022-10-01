PM Modi Experiences Jio Glass at 5G Launch Event

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 1

At the Jio Pavillion at IMC 2022, taking place at Pragati Maidan, PM Modi experienced Jio Glass. It is a revolutionary new product that Jio is developing. The Jio Glass was powered by the 5G network of Jio. 

Highlights

  • PM Modi visited Jio Pavillion at IMC 2022.
  • kash Ambani was seen leading the explanation part by introducing Jio's True 5G to PM Modi and explaining a few of the use cases and what 5G can enable technology-wise for India. 
  • PM Modi tried the Jio Glass.

5G

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani and his father, the business tycoon and CMD (Chairman and Managing Director) of Reliance Industries Limited, joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 5G launch event today at the India Mobile Congress 2022. Akash Ambani was seen leading the explanation part by introducing Jio's True 5G to PM Modi and explaining a few of the use cases and what 5G can enable technology-wise for India.

PM Modi also spent some time with the young engineers of Jio who have helped the company in building an end-to-end indigenous 5G technology. Jio will be launching 5G in over four cities of India by this Diwali - Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

