Russian Minister Expresses Interest in Collaborating with India for 5G and More

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

According to Chauhan, 5G services will be available throughout the nation in a few years. India has a locally created 4G stack and is getting ready to develop a locally developed 5G stack. A Technology Innovation Group has been established by the Indian government to design and build 6G technology by 2030, Chauhan mentioned.

Highlights

  • The deputy minister of Russia praised India's progress in the telecom industry and said that the country's success is an excellent case study for the rest of the world.
  • According to Chauhan, 5G services will be available throughout the nation in a few years.
  • India has a locally created 4G stack and is getting ready to develop a locally developed 5G stack.

Follow Us

5G services

Bella Cherkesova, Russia's deputy minister for digital development, communications, and mass media, has indicated interest in expanding her country's cooperation with India in the areas of telecom technology, security, and the creation of 5G use cases, according to a report by PTI. On the fringes of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) meeting that began on September 24 in Romania, she had a chance encounter with Devusinh Chauhan, India's Minister of State for Communications.

Russian Minister Speaks With MoS Communications at ITU Meeting

In his conversations with the Russian minister, Chauhan informed her of India's accomplishments in building out its digital infrastructure, particularly in rural and isolated areas, the recent auction of 5G spectrum, and the impending introduction of commercial 5G in India. He claimed that India had made various preparations to become independent in cutting-edge telecom technology, including the creation of chipsets.

According to Chauhan, 5G services will be available throughout the nation in a few years. India has a locally created 4G stack and is getting ready to develop a locally developed 5G stack. A Technology Innovation Group has been established by the Indian government to design and build 6G technology by 2030, Chauhan mentioned.

The deputy minister of Russia praised India's progress in the telecom industry and said that the country's success is an excellent case study for the rest of the world. She demonstrated a strong interest in strengthening the partnership with India in the areas of cutting-edge telecom technology, security, and the creation of 5G use cases, according to a statement from the telecom ministry.

At the Plenipotentiary Conference 2022's ministerial roundtable, Chauhan said that the government has created a strategy to bring mobile coverage to all 6.4 lakh villages nationwide by 2023 and optical fibre connectivity by 2025. The delivery of various Government-to-Citizen (G2C) and other citizen-centric e-services is ensured by the 5.7 million Common Service Centers that India has established in remote and rural areas in order to reach the unconnected.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch 5G Services in India on 1st October 2022 and inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Top 5 Movies For You to Binge Watch this Weekend
Top 5 Movies For You to Binge Watch this Weekend
Latest OTT Releases this week: Here is a quick look at what's arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney plus Hotstar and other platforms to binge watch this weekend.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments