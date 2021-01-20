India Drops One Place on Speedtest Global Index for Mobile, Fixed Broadband



India dropped one spot on both the Speedtest Global Index for mobile and fixed broadband in December, 2020, Ookla data reveals. According to the data released by Ookla on Tuesday, Qatar and Thailand clinched the top spots on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile and fixed broadband index respectively. The company behind the Speedtest platform highlights that the data for its Index “comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month.” The Speedtest Global Index for mobile compares internet speed data across 139 countries while the Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband covers 176 countries.

India Registers Lower Download, Upload Speeds on Mobile in December

Ookla highlighted that India is now placed 129th on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile with the country recording an 12.91 Mbps and 4.97 Mbps average download and upload speed respectively. In the previous month, Ookla data highlights that India recorded 13.15 Mbps average download speed and 4.90 Mbps average upload speed.

Qatar, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, China and Australia are the top five countries on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile in December, 2020. Ookla highlighted that Qatar gained two spots on the Index with the country recording 178.01 Mbps and 29.74 Mbps average download and upload speed respectively in December, 2020. In the previous month, Qatar is said to have recorded 159.66 Mbps average download speed and 28.33 Mbps average upload speed.

Ookla data also highlights that the global average download speed on mobile hit 47.20 Mbps in December, 2020, as compared to the 45.69 Mbps registered in the previous month. Further, the company highlights that the global average upload speed on mobile in December, 2020, hit 12.67 Mbps as compared to the 12.60 Mbps registered in the previous month.

Uzbekistan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Somalia, Bangladesh, Sudan, Palestine, Venezuela and Afghanistan are the countries said to have recorded lower download and upload speeds than India in December, 2020.

India Records Higher Download, Upload Speeds on Fixed Broadband in December

Meanwhile, India dropped one position to 65th on the Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband, despite the country recording higher download and upload speeds in December, 2020. Ookla data highlights that India registered 53.90 Mbps average download speed and 50.75 Mbps average upload speed on fixed broadband in December, 2020. In the previous month, India is said to have recorded 52.02 Mbps and 48.57 Mbps average download and upload speed respectively.

Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Romania and Switzerland complete the top five spots on the Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband in December, 2020. Ookla highlighted that Thailand gained two spots on the Index with the country recording 308.35 Mbps and 260.86 Mbps average download and upload speed respectively in December, 2020. In the previous month, Thailand is said to have recorded 212.57 Mbps and 172.17 Mbps average download and upload speed respectively.

Ookla data also highlights that the global average download speed on fixed broadband in December, 2020, touched 96.43 Mbps as compared to the 91.84 Mbps registered in the previous month. Further, the company highlights global average upload speed on fixed broadband in December, 2020, hit 52.31 Mbps as compared to the 49.43 Mbps recorded in the previous month.

Mauritania, Algeria, Yemen, Cuba and Turkmenistan occupy the bottom five spots on the Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband in December, 2020.