India Can Provide 5G to Other Nations: Finance Minister

India has developed its own indigenous 5G technology. 5G is the next generation of connectivity medium. Right now, what you see on your smartphones is 4G. 5G promises to be several times faster than 4G and enable the use of new applications, which couldn't have been possible with 4G. Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, said that India can now provide 5G to other nations. According to a report from the HindustanTimes, Sitharaman said, "the 5G that we've launched in our country is completely standalone.”

The finance minister also said that there are some critical or core components which are imported from South Korea but nowhere else. She, of course, referred to not relying on China or Europe for technology.

Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, launched 5G in the country on October 1, 2022, during the first day of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. Post that, the telcos, including Airtel and Jio, started offering 5G services in multiple cities. What's worth noting here is that C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics), a govt owned body, had unveiled an indigenous 5G core.

This 5G core would be leveraged by BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) in offering 5G services in the future. The words of finance minister Sitharaman would echo in the ears of Indians who want to see the country progressing and relying as less as possible on other nations for technology and other stuff.

If India could secure orders for its 5G technology from developing nations, it would be a big win for the country. This would be the first time India would participate in the global competition of telecom technology with homegrown developed products. It would be a boost to the economy as more jobs will be created and more money from foreign countries would flow in.