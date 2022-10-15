Enough About 5G, Take a Look at this 4G Plan from Vi and Enjoy

Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. There are all the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits bundled with this plan. Vi Movies and TV VIP access is also given to the consumers. The Vi Hero Unlimited benefits include Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delights.

If you are confused about 5G because that is what you have been hearing about for the last few days but can't see it anywhere around you, well, you are most likely not alone. 5G is years away from the majority of the population in India. Thus, for now, just relax and enjoy the gifts that 4G bears for you. 4G is almost everywhere, and the telcos have some great plans for consumers both in the prepaid as well as the postpaid segment. If you are a Vodafone Idea (Vi) customer, there's a plan that you must take a look at. This is not a conventional data plan and will definitely have a niche consumer base for itself. Vi is the third-largest telco in India and has more than 200 million subscribers under its portfolio. Let's take a look at the plan from the company that we are talking about.

Vodafone Idea Rs 475 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 475 plan from Vodafone Idea is the only plan in India right now which is offering consumers 4GB of daily data. But this plan doesn't cater to the needs of consumers who need a lot of data in the long run. This is a niche plan that would serve only customers who are looking to get a lot of data for a short period. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. There are all the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits bundled with this plan. Vi Movies and TV VIP access is also given to the consumers. The Vi Hero Unlimited benefits include Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delights. No other plan in the industry currently offers 4GB of daily data, so if that is what you are looking for, then this is the plan for you.

