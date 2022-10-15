Airtel and Cellulant Plan to Increase Their Customer Base in Zambia

In order to increase their position in the Zambian market, operator Airtel Africa and payments provider Cellulant have made announcements. The Lusaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Cellulant Zambia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide digital payments to the LCCI's member companies.

Significant Deal for Cellulant’s Tingg Payment System

This is a noteworthy transaction for Cellulant's Tingg payment technology, which connects more than 290 banks in Africa. The importance of this relationship is highlighted by the fact that Tingg is a one-stop payments aggregator for both SMEs and large international organisations, according to Cellulant. As a result, Lusaka Chamber of Commerce members now have a choice of payment options that let businesses accept payments from clients using their preferred mobile wallets.

In fact, according to Cellulant, Tingg's adoption in Africa is accelerating because of solutions like in-store payments that use USSD and QR codes to integrate mobile money and mobile banking as payment options. By doing this, businesses may give their consumers a wider variety of payment methods while streamlining business administration procedures for them.

Airtel Africa has since announced that its subsidiary in Zambia, Airtel Zambia, has acquired 60 MHz of additional spectral region spread across the 800 MHz and 2600 MHz bands from the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) for a gross consideration of USD $29 million, payable in local currency. This follows Airtel Africa's notification relating to the purchase of spectrum in Tanzania two days back. The extra spectrum will assist market network development for mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capacity, including 5G development. According to Airtel, Zambia is one of its largest markets in terms of sales.