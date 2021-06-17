You Might Want to Check Your 2021 iMac for This Peculiar Issue

Cupertino giant Apple has never been shy to launch products that do something different, be it the $1000 iPhone X inclusive of the thinnest chin at the time to the Apple AirPods Max, a pair of headphones that have a unique design and an exorbitant price tag. In recent times, however, the company has focused on improving the performance of its products, as has been the case ever since the company ditched Intel in favour of the M1 chip.

The company, in a bid to bring parity to its pc and laptop segment, announced the new M1 based iMac in 2021, with the iMac being the first desktop computer from Apple to be based on Arm-based silicon. The key changes to the iMac were in terms of the slimness, with a very slim display that is a bit shocking when viewed in real life.

However, it seems that will this new advancement, there has been an issue with the production of the iMac, at least for certain units, as there seems to be an odd defect to the chassis of the 2021 iMac.

Recently, it has surfaced, courtesy of iPhonedo, that the iMac has a crooked display, as the YouTuber noticed his M1 based iMac to be slightly crooked.

What Do We Know About the Peculiar Issue

To further lay rest to the doubts, he took a ruler and measured the sides and the distance to the desk and it was revealed that one side measured 7.6 cm or 2.99 inches, with the other side measuring 8cm or 3.14 inches. This is pretty noticeable, especially in his video, wherein someone with OCD might be annoyed to a certain extent.

Interestingly, the YouTuber is not the only person to have spotted the problem, as two other users who are part of Apple’s support community and a particular Reddit user noted the issue of the crooked panel. Furthermore, MacRumors also reported that their unit had a slightly crooked display. The number of affected users is unknown, with this probably being a minor flaw, but, nonetheless, it is worth noting.

There is no word from Apple in regards to the issue, but it could have to do with either the stand or the screws that hold the display. This is a weird defect to have and you should keep track of your iMac in case you have purchased it since it is peculiar to see on a product that costs over $1000.

In case you missed it, the new iMac comes with a 1080p FaceTime camera that is a massive improvement over previous cameras for the iMac, complete with Apple’s TrueTone display tech. The iMac also features two fans rather than a complete thermal system due to the presence of the mighty M1 chip.

To read further on the iMac, you can read more via the highlighted link, but, in terms of pricing, in case you are curious, the iMac 2021 lineup is priced starting at Rs 1,19,900 in India complete with 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. The iMac is also available in seven unique colours.