Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio’s Most Expensive Plans Have This in Common



Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are two of the top telecom operators of India. Both the operators offer very competitive plans to their customers in a bid to stay ahead of each other. Most of the plans from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have very slight differences between them where usually Airtel’s plan is a little more expensive but offers almost the same benefits. Today, we are taking the most expensive prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio and checking what do these plans have in common apart from the differences.

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Most Expensive Plans Common Features

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio both offer a prepaid plan with year-long validity. Both the telecom operators offer a plan that costs more than Rs 2,500. The most expensive prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel comes for Rs 2,698, and Reliance Jio comes for Rs 2,599.

Now let’s see things that are common with these plans. The first thing that’s common is that both of them offer users 2GB daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) data for the whole year. Then, with both the plans, users get unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day for the entire validity.

Further, both the plans offer users an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year. Also, once the user consumes FUP data for the day, the internet speed for him/her drops to 64 Kbps for the rest of the day.

These are all the things that are common between the plans. Now let’s look at things that are not coming.

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Most Expensive Plans Differences

Reliance Jio’s Rs 2,599 plan also comes with a bonus of 10GB of data meaning the total amount of data that the users get with Jio’s plan is 740GB, while with Airtel’s plan, users get no bonus data. Hence Airtel’s most expensive plan offers users 730GB of data.

Further, Airtel offers users Airtel Thanks benefits, while Jio offers a complimentary subscription to multiple Jio applications. Airtel Thanks benefits include Airtel Xstream Premium, Shaw Academy, Apollo 24/7 Circle, Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes and more. Jio’s benefits include JioCloud, JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioNews.

But there’s one more thing that Airtel’s plan offers, which none of the other companies in the entire industry offer, and that is a free one month trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. The Mobile Edition Amazon Prime Video can only be used to play content on a single screen, and that is further limited to a smartphone only. Users can’t use it to play content on their TVs.