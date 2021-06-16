Vodafone Idea Ahead of Airtel, Jio in Upload Speeds: TRAI

TRAI data released on Wednesday indicated that Vodafone Idea was ahead of Airtel and Jio in terms of upload speeds

By June 16th, 2021 AT 9:34 PM
  • Technology News
  • TRAI
    • 2 Comments

    Vodafone Idea TRAI

    Reliance Jio on Wednesday continued to maintain the leadership that it has held in terms of 4G speeds, with 20.7 megabits per second average download speeds, with Vodafone Idea topping the charts in terms of the upload speeds with 6.7 Mbps data speed in May, according to the latest data that has been published by the telecom regulator TRAI.

    The speeds for Reliance Jio’s 4G network had marginally risen but it was thrice as fast as that of Vodafone Idea, the second-best competitor which showed speeds of 6.3 Mbps

    In case you were wondering the total number of smartphones subscriptions in India stood at 810 million in the year 2020, with expectations of growth to a staggering 1.2 billion in the next five years.

    Coming back to the specifics of the report, Airtel had the lowest average speed of 4.7 Mbps as per the data that had been published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on June 8.

    What Do We Know About The Network Speeds

    Do note that download speeds can help consumers access content from the internet and upload speeds can help when it comes to sending or sharing content to other users.

    As per TRAI Vodafone Idea mustered up an average upload speed of 6.3 Mbps in the month of May. This was followed by Reliance Jio with an upload speed of 4.2 Mbps and Bharti Airtel 3.6 Mbps. Oddly, state-owned telecom operator BSNL rolled out 4G services in certain areas but the network speed was not revealed in the TRAI chart.

    In terms of how the speed was computed, the average speed was computed by the TRAI based on the data that it collects all across India via the MySpeed application, that too on a real-time basis.

    This news comes at a time when internet speeds are the new norm, considering how we are in the middle of the pandemic and the key use cases and jobs have moved online. From schooling to 9to5 jobs, all of these tasks are now moving online, so the good thing is that there are decent speeds being offered by some telcos, whilst others need to figure their networking out, as the speeds are becoming a key aspect of networking in 2021.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's also getting to grips with Telecom. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    2 Comments
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Ahead of Airtel, Jio in Upload Speeds: TRAI

    Reliance Jio on Wednesday continued to maintain the leadership that it has held in terms of 4G speeds, with 20.7...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Promises Faster and Stable Updates Post Merger With Oppo

    Post years and years of speculating that the reason for OnePlus settling was the Oppofication of the company, it seems...

    module-4-img

    TRAI Extends Channel Selector Service by Adding Web Version

    The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI on Wednesday launched what can be said to be an extended version...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Facing Troubles With Low-Cost Smartphone

    module-4-img

    BSNL 4G, Does India Need It?

    module-4-img

    Huawei Wants to Make India’s Telecom Networks Safer

    module-4-img

    Broadband Internet Browsing Is Captivating With These Tips and Features