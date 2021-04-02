Huawei Band 6 has leaked much ahead of its official launch. To recall, earlier in March it was stated in a report that Huawei Band 6 will be launched and the Band 5 will be skipped. Promotional material on Weibo leaked all the necessary information regarding the specifications and design before its official launch.

The promotional material of the Huawei Band 6 was leaked by a notorious Chinese leaker named @?????. The expected fitness band is said to be a rebranded version of the Honor Band 6.

The images from the promotional material reveal that the Huawei Band 6 might come with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with narrow bezels and will support lift-to-wake function. The screen of the Huawei Band 6 is said to be 1.5 times larger in comparison with the Huawei Band 4.

Huawei Band 6 specifications:

The fitness band is said to have a lightweight body that will come with a comfortable silicone strap. According to the leaked promotion, the band might come in four colours – Black, Orange, Green, Pink.

The claims via the leak say that the fitness band’s battery will be long lasting and will last up to 14 days on a full charge and 2 days on a five-minute charge. The Band might also contain NFC for transportation passes and mobile payments. Similar to most fitness trackers, it might also have features like Camera Shutter Control and call and message alerts etc.

Huawei Band 6 is said to support 96 sports modes in total, including the Chinese martial arts Kungfu. It is said to monitor the blood oxygen level along with that it might also support the Huawei TruSeen™ 4.0 for 24-hour heart rate monitoring, Huawei TruSleep™ 2.0 for sleep monitoring and Huawei TruRelax™ 2.0 for stress monitoring.

The cost of the fitness band is still unknown and might directly be officially announced in China at its launch. None the less, the Huawei Band 6 can be expected to debut in global markets just like the HONOR Band 6.