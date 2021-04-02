Huawei Band 6 leaked, Rebranded Version of HONOR Band 6

Huawei Band 6 leaks, Allegedly Support 96 Sports Modes: Details

By April 2nd, 2021 AT 6:47 PM
  • Accessories
  • Devices/Gadgets
  • Electronics
  • News
  • Technology News
  • Wearable Tech
    • 0 Comment

    huawei-band-6-rebranded-honor-band-6

    Huawei Band 6 has leaked much ahead of its official launch. To recall, earlier in March it was stated in a report that Huawei Band 6 will be launched and the Band 5 will be skipped. Promotional material on Weibo leaked all the necessary information regarding the specifications and design before its official launch.

    The promotional material of the Huawei Band 6 was leaked by a notorious Chinese leaker named @?????. The expected fitness band is said to be a rebranded version of the Honor Band 6.

    The images from the promotional material reveal that the Huawei Band 6 might come with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with narrow bezels and will support lift-to-wake function. The screen of the Huawei Band 6 is said to be 1.5 times larger in comparison with the Huawei Band 4.

    Huawei Band 6 specifications:

    The fitness band is said to have a lightweight body that will come with a comfortable silicone strap. According to the leaked promotion, the band might come in four colours – Black, Orange, Green, Pink.

    The claims via the leak say that the fitness band’s battery will be long lasting and will last up to 14 days on a full charge and 2 days on a five-minute charge. The Band might also contain NFC for transportation passes and mobile payments. Similar to most fitness trackers, it might also have features like Camera Shutter Control and call and message alerts etc.

    Huawei Band 6 is said to support 96 sports modes in total, including the Chinese martial arts Kungfu. It is said to monitor the blood oxygen level along with that it might also support the Huawei TruSeen™ 4.0 for 24-hour heart rate monitoring, Huawei TruSleep™ 2.0 for sleep monitoring and Huawei TruRelax™ 2.0 for stress monitoring.

    The cost of the fitness band is still unknown and might directly be officially announced in China at its launch. None the less, the Huawei Band 6 can be expected to debut in global markets just like the HONOR Band 6.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Sonali is a national-level swimmer with a passion for tech and has different hobbies such as reading and writing. She is a good listener and therefore she can be your go-to person to talk about any aspect be it life or tech.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Jio Might Use Samsung’s Latest 5G Radio Solution for Mid-Band Spectrum

    Samsung has developed new generation 5G wideband radios that will be able to support the mid-band spectrum more efficiently. The...

    module-4-img

    Huawei Band 6 leaked, Rebranded Version of HONOR Band 6

    Huawei Band 6 has leaked much ahead of its official launch. To recall, earlier in March it was stated in...

    module-4-img

    Indians Request More Features And Better Speed From Web Browser

    Ookla, the company behind the Speedtest platform in mid March, 2021, released the Speedtest Global Index for February, with the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans Compared With Jio and Airtel

    module-4-img

    Realme UI 2.0 Top 5 Features You Will Love

    module-4-img

    BSNL Bharat Fiber Broadband Dealership Charges Nil at Purchase Point

    module-4-img

    5G Auctions Will Feature the 700 MHz Spectrum, But at What Price