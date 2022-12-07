Grover Launches eSIM Mobile Service in Partnership With Gigs

Grover, the leading subscription provider for consumer tech, today announced the launch of its own mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) for tech rental customers, Grover Connect, in the US by partnering with Gigs. The service offers customers eSIM mobile service currently in the US and will be rolled out to European markets shortly.

Grover Connect

With Grover Connect, US customers can easily activate any eSIM-enabled technology device without hassles. Grover teamed up with Gigs to launch this unique service. Gigs is the world's first telecom-as-a-service platform that enables any brand or company to become an MVNO, currently, Grover eSIM is available to customers at checkout in the US and will be shortly rolled out to its European markets.

Also Read: Consumers Are Ready for eSIM Adoption: Amdocs Survey

Telecom Services to Match with Rental Period

According to Grover, this is the first step in its ambitious growth plan to bring embedded telecom into Grover's services worldwide to help customers connect devices straight out of the box. This service allows customers to enjoy their gadgets without worrying about the carrier offers and contracts that don't match their device rental period.

Michael Cassau, founder & CEO of Grover, said: "We are very excited to launch Grover Connect in the US today. Our first tests demonstrated that with our own mobile virtual network, our activation rates have improved significantly, which leads to higher customer satisfaction and ultimately to stronger customer loyalty. Thanks to our partnership with Gigs, who enabled us to start our own mobile virtual network in just a few days, we could quickly and easily unlock new and recurring revenue streams."

Dennis Bauer, co-founder & President at Gigs adds: "We look forward to being a true growth partner for Grover, allowing them to maximize their entrepreneurial success and creating a new profit center through Grover Connect. By offering convenience, transparency and control to end-users, we create a win-win situation for both Grover and their end-users alike."

How Grover Connect works in 2 Simple Steps

Grover customers can choose a phone plan customized to their device, usage and the rental period during checkout with Grover Connect.

Step 1: After selecting a device, customers can add a Grover Connect plan at checkout and activate their eSIM within a few clicks.

Step 2: Plans range from monthly to yearly and come with network services from AT&T utilizing their 5G network and, of course, come bundled with all the essential services such as unlimited talk & text, hotspot and roaming to Canada and Mexico.

And that's it. Grover customers can connect online the moment they receive their devices, eliminating the hassles associated with getting a cellular plan.

Also Read: Take a Look at AT&T Fiber Plans on Holiday Offer

How Gigs changed the Service landscape

Before Gigs, companies interested in offering cellular plans needed to spend months negotiating with telecom providers, building software and managing subscriptions to their users. Gigs has changed all this, as companies or brands can now offer phone and data plans in any market all through the same integration.

Gigs enables any business to offer eSIM, and SIM-enabled phone and data plans of any size on any network globally.

Businesses can now launch their mobile service provider and monetize their audience, unlocking new revenue streams while having complete control over brand and pricing.