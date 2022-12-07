HCLTech Collabs with Mavenir and Intel to Offer 5G Solutions to Enterprises

The companies will work together to develop a cloud-native E2E architecture of an Intel Xeon processor-based 5G solution, which will leverage Intel SmartEdge, Mavenir RAN, and HCLTech's management, orchestration and automation services. The companies would also focus on the creation of new use-cases by investing in HCLTech's Cloud-Native Labs

HCL Tech

HCL Technologies, or HCLTech, a major IT and consulting firm, has announced a collaboration with Intel and Mavenir to offer 5G solutions to enterprises. 5G is shaping to be one of the most important technologies for the world and promises to reshape how most organisations do business. The goal of this partnership between these companies is to work closely on a wide and comprehensive range of projects and activities across enablement, go-to-market and sales acceleration so that CSPs (communication service providers) and enterprises can be offered more 5G solutions fast.

5G is going to change almost how all the industry verticals function today. Be it agriculture, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and more, 5G is going to be a foundational technology for everything.

Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, HCLTech, said, "There is currently a great need for scalable, reliable 5G solutions across nearly every enterprise and industry. This need represents a major opportunity to innovate and deliver solutions that will have a major impact on business
operations and outcomes."

HCLTech, Mavenir and Intel to Create New Products Together

The companies will work together to develop a cloud-native E2E architecture of an Intel Xeon processor-based 5G solution, which will leverage Intel SmartEdge, Mavenir RAN, and HCLTech's management, orchestration and automation services. The companies would also focus on the creation of new use-cases by investing in HCLTech's Cloud-Native Labs for driving meaningful and impactful digital transformations to enterprises around the world.

