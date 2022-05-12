Google Pixel 6a Unveiled Featuring a Tensor Chipset – Check Specifications

Google has finally introduced its much-awaited Google Pixel 6a smartphone as the most affordable option in the Pixel series. The smartphone has been priced similar to its previous iteration Pixel 5a. Google Pixel 6a joins the lineup of the Pixel 6 series which consists of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones launched back in October 2021. Just like the other two smartphones in the series, the Google Pixel 6a also features the in-house built Tensor chipset. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing details of the new Google Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications and Price

Google Pixel 6a has been launched with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display of the device has a 2400×1800 resolution and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for an added layer of protection. The device has a very similar design to the other two smartphones in the lineup, however, the back panel is now made of plastic. The Pixel 6a is IP67 as opposed to IP68 on the other two.

Google Pixel 6a is powered by a Tensor chipset same as the other two models and also features a Titan M2 security chip. The processor on the device is coupled with 6GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will operate on Android 12 and the company has announced five years of security updates as well as three years of OS updates.

As far as the camera specifications are considered, the Google Pixel 6a features a dual-camera setup headlined by a 12.2MP primary lens with an f/1.7 aperture. The main camera also comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The secondary camera on the device is the same as the other two models – a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The front of the device features an 8MP selfie snapper.

Google Pixel 6a is backed by a 4410mAh battery which the company claims can offer 24 hours of regular use and up to 72 hours with the new Extreme Battery Saver mode. The device supports 18W USB-PD fast charging. The smartphone will be available in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options and will be available for sale from July 21 online and July 28 at the offline stores. The device has been priced at $ 449.