Google Pixel Watch Announced at Google I/O 2022

Google introduced its Google Pixel Watch during the consumer keynote at the ongoing I/O 2022 event on Wednesday. The device is the first smartwatch from the company and has been in rumours for quite some time. The wearable from Google has a circular domed design, unlike the Apple watches that come with a rectangular dial. The device has been launched in multiple colour options and comes with a number of fitness tracking features. Let’s take a look at the specifications and other details of the new Google Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch Specifications

Google Pixel Watch has been launched with a circular display with minimal bezels and curved glass protection creating a domed design. The device has a stainless steel build and just like the digital crown in Apple watches it has a tactile crown. The Google Pixel Watch will operate on the latest Wear OS and comes with customisable as well as changeable wrist bands that can seamlessly attach.

The company has informed that the watch will run on an enhanced Wear OS UI with more fluid navigation and smart notifications. It is not a surprise that Google decided to create a unique user experience on its own devices instead of other smartwatches and hence, we will be able to see some striking from the other Wear OS models.

The SVP, Devices and Services at Google – Rick Osterloh in a statement during the keynote said that it’s all designed to be tappable voice-enabled and glanceable so you can be more present at home, at work or on the go. The Google Pixel Watch is also compatible with Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet to deliver an enhanced experience.

Moreover, Google Pixel Watch can also be used as a remote for compatible smart home devices using the Home app for Wear OS. So now you can very simply turn lights on or off from your wrist or adjust your thermostat. In addition to these, the Pixel Watch will offer continuous heart rate and sleep tracking. Using the Find My Device app users can also locate their misplaced Pixel phone, earbuds, or any other supported devices on a map available on their wrist. Google hasn’t revealed the price of the Pixel Watch as of now but has announced that it will be available for sale in the US this fall.