Gionee Max Pro With 6.52-inch and Massive Battery Launched in India

Gionee has launched the ‘Gionee Max Pro’ in India. The device is the high-end variant of Gionee Max, which was launched last year. There aren’t many differences between the devices, but there are some key differences that make the ‘Max Pro’ a better option than the ‘Gionee Max’. The device has launched with a massive sized battery and comes with a 6.52-inch high-resolution display so that you can view your content better. To know more about the specifications and price of the Gionee Max Pro, keep reading ahead.

Gionee Max Pro Specifications

The Gionee Max Pro comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) full-view Dew Drop display. For the protection of the screen, it comes with a covering of 2.5D glass. The device is powered by the octa-core Unisoc 9863A SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of an external microSD card.

There is a dual-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 13MP lens, and the secondary sensor is a 2MP Bokeh lens. At the front, there is an 8MP sensor for clicking selfies and making video calls.

The Gionee Max Pro comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery and also supports reverse charging. It comes with support for 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, and more. It weighs 212 grams and measures 165x75x10mm. Further, there is also a dedicated Google Assistant button and support for Face Unlock on the device.

Gionee Max Pro Price

The Gionee Max Pro is priced at Rs 6,999 for its sole 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. The device will go on sale from February 8, 2021, on Flipkart. It will be available in three colour options – Black, Blue, and Red.

It will be interesting to see how the Gionee Max Pro fares off against other entry-level smartphones from Samsung, Realme, and Xiaomi in India.