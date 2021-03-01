Samsung Galaxy M12 to Launch in India on March 11 With 6,000mAh Battery

Samsung is soon going to launch the ‘Galaxy M12’ for the India market. It will come with a massive 6,000mAh battery and will be launched on March 11, 2021, at 12 PM. The Galaxy M12 has already launched in Vietnam, so the specifications of the device can be guessed. There are some specifications listed on the Amazon page of the device as well. If you want to know more about the specifications of the device, keep reading ahead.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Specifications

Multiple specifications can already be confirmed by looking at the Amazon page of the device. First of all, the device is going to be powered by an 8nm Exynos chipset. It will come with a quad-camera setup where the primary sensor is going to be a 48MP lens.

It will further come with a 16.55cm (6.5-inch) Infinity-V Display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The high refresh rate, coupled with such a large display, will certainly be a feature worth looking out for in a device such as the Galaxy M12. The Samsung Galaxy M12 will come with a big 6,000mAh battery.

These are the features or specs which the company has already confirmed. Looking at the international variant, it is highly likely that the device will be powered by the Exynos 850 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. Further, the 48MP primary sensor at the rear might be paired with a 5MP secondary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

There might be up to 128GB of internal storage present in the device, which could be expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. The device can be launched in three different colours — Trendy Emerald Green, Elegant Blue, and Attractive Black. The internal variant of the Galaxy M12 measures 164.0×75.9×9.7m and weighs 221grams.

It is expected that the device will be priced around or under Rs 12,000. It will be interesting to see how many variants launch in India and what will be their price.