How to Pay Jio Postpaid Bill Online?

The largest telecom operator in India, Reliance Jio, has changed the telecom market by offering multiple benefits to its subscribers. The benefits to cost ratio is one of the key factors which intrigues users to join the largest telco of India and enjoy an array of benefits. Since online payments and bills have become the new norm, Jio allows its postpaid users to pay their bills using various online methods. If you are unaware of the Jio postpaid online payment methods, follow the article to the end.

Steps to Pay Jio Postpaid Plan Through Website

Jio postpaid mobile bill payment through online methods is one of the easiest and hassle-free experience. You can use the official website of Jio from your smartphone or laptop to pay your pending postpaid bills. To pay postpaid bills through the official website, just click on the Quick pay option and follow the steps to complete the payment. Jio users must note that the amount will be credited to their respective postpaid account, and it cannot be used for recharge purposes.

Steps to Pay Jio Postpaid Plan Using UPI Apps

Various UPI apps offer payment facilities to decrease the hassle associated with bill payment. To pay your Jio postpaid number through UPI apps, toggle to the payment section and enter your postpaid mobile number and select Jio as the service provider. Enter the bill amount that has been generated by the telco. Click on proceed button to pay the bill. Complete your payment using the preferred payment mode. You can use Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and other UPI apps to pay your Jio postpaid number.

Things to Know Before Recharging Jio Postpaid Bill Online?

To pay your Jio postpaid bill online, you must have an active UPI account that is connected with your bank account. Also, an active internet connection would be mandatory for making bill payments online.