Gilat Secures USD 10 Million Contract to Deliver Backhaul Services in Peru

Over USD 10 Million Follow-on Order from Internet Para Todos and Over USD 9 Million in Orders for DataPath.

Highlights

  • New order aims to provide high-speed connectivity to over 1 million rural residents.
  • Gilat receives USD 10 million order from IPT for Cellular Backhaul in rural Peru.
  • DataPath also secures over USD 9 million in orders supporting US Defense connectivity.

Israel-based Gilat Satellite Networks announced that it received a follow-on six-year order worth over USD 10 million from Internet Para Todos (IPT) to deliver Cellular Backhaul services across rural areas in Peru. IPT is a sustainable global collaborative initiative between Telefonica, Meta, IDB Invest, and The Latin America Development Bank (CAF) to bridge the digital divide in Latin America. The initiative aims to overcome the obstacles of bringing connectivity to rural and geographically complex areas.

Also Read: Gilat to Acquire Satcom Terminal Solutions Provider Stellar Blu Solutions




Expanding Connectivity Across Rural Peru

Gilat will enhance its 4G Cellular Backhaul services with IPT over terrestrial networks across the 700 sites it operates in six regions of Peru, as well as 100 new sites in the Peruvian jungle. This improvement will provide access to high-speed terrestrial connectivity to over 1 million more people living in rural areas, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This agreement will allow us to continue connecting Peruvians in rural areas in a sustainable way," IPT said.

“We are deeply honoured to continue our collaboration with IPT in addressing the technical and economic obstacles to bridging the digital divide and boosting connectivity in rural regions,” said Gilat Peru.

Also Read: Gilat Awarded USD 5 Million Contract to Extend 4G Coverage in Remote LatAm Regions

Global Deployment of Technical Services

In early July, Gilat’s wholly owned US-based subsidiary, DataPath, received over USD 9 million in orders in support of the US Department of Defense and other agencies worldwide participating in Field Service and Technical Service Programs.

DataPath is deploying technical services and field services in Europe, the Middle East, and the United States to support US Defense end users’ critical connectivity requirements. These orders include both contract extensions and new contracts from various partners and agencies, the company said.

