Odido Activates New 5G Frequencies in Netherlands



Netherlands telecom provider Odido activated its recently acquired 5G frequencies on July 10, 2024. The company said this will allow Odido customers with a 5G device to benefit immediately from increased speeds and a more stable connection. Starting in August, Odido will increase the speeds of several subscriptions free of charge, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also Read: KPN, Odido, VodafoneZiggo Acquire 3.5GHz Spectrum in Dutch 5G Auction









Activation of New 5G Frequencies

According to the official release, the majority of masts will be switched on with the new 3.5 GHz frequencies, and all customers with a 5G device and subscription will benefit from this upgrade. This will enable users in busy areas, such as cities or at events, to experience higher speeds. The rest of the masts will be activated during the course of the year, and the entire country will be provided with the latest 5G speeds.

"Today, Odido is doubling almost all of the capacity of its already highly advanced mobile network. With these additional lanes, customers experience more speed and a more stable connection. By making new progressive technologies the standard on our network, we are taking the Dutch telecom market to a higher level," Odido said.

Also Read: Odido Selects Beyond Now for B2B Expansion and BSS Transformation

Advanced Antenna Technology

"The new type of antenna that we are using provides the best possible connection for individual users instead of for a large group. This allows us to truly optimise connectivity. There is no other telecom provider worldwide that is deploying this new technology and the 3.5 GHz frequency on such a large scale," the company added.