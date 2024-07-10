Odido Activates New 5G Frequencies in Netherlands

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Dutch Telecom Provider Announces Major Network Upgrade with 3.5 GHz Frequencies.

Highlights

  • Odido activates new 5G frequencies for improved speeds and stability.
  • Free subscription speed upgrades starting in August.
  • Full nationwide 5G deployment expected by year-end.

Follow Us

Odido Activates New 5G Frequencies in Netherlands
Netherlands telecom provider Odido activated its recently acquired 5G frequencies on July 10, 2024. The company said this will allow Odido customers with a 5G device to benefit immediately from increased speeds and a more stable connection. Starting in August, Odido will increase the speeds of several subscriptions free of charge, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also Read: KPN, Odido, VodafoneZiggo Acquire 3.5GHz Spectrum in Dutch 5G Auction




Activation of New 5G Frequencies

According to the official release, the majority of masts will be switched on with the new 3.5 GHz frequencies, and all customers with a 5G device and subscription will benefit from this upgrade. This will enable users in busy areas, such as cities or at events, to experience higher speeds. The rest of the masts will be activated during the course of the year, and the entire country will be provided with the latest 5G speeds.

"Today, Odido is doubling almost all of the capacity of its already highly advanced mobile network. With these additional lanes, customers experience more speed and a more stable connection. By making new progressive technologies the standard on our network, we are taking the Dutch telecom market to a higher level," Odido said.

Also Read: Odido Selects Beyond Now for B2B Expansion and BSS Transformation

Advanced Antenna Technology

"The new type of antenna that we are using provides the best possible connection for individual users instead of for a large group. This allows us to truly optimise connectivity. There is no other telecom provider worldwide that is deploying this new technology and the 3.5 GHz frequency on such a large scale," the company added.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Samrat Gupta :

Great analogy. ??? However Airtel still provides the cheapest monthly plan with unlimited voice call and 2 gb Data for…

Jio, Airtel, Vi Minimum Recharge to Keep Validity after Tariff…

Amit Madan :

Very disappointing. Nothing happening in favor of middle class people. More people now will migrate to OTT or Free Dish…

TRAI Removes NCF Ceiling for DPOs, Announces Amendments to Boost…

Tanay Singh Thakur :

Interesting, thanks for sharing!

Vodafone Idea Amazon Prime Prepaid Packs after Tariff Hike, Details…

Karthik Anand :

904 plan still continuing in Tamil Nadu circle

Vodafone Idea Amazon Prime Prepaid Packs after Tariff Hike, Details…

Bharath Raj S :

Anyone's developer options network speed limit is working? While current 2g keypad calling users plan price is equal to 4g…

BREAKING: Reliance Jio Removes Base Rs 149 and Rs 179…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments